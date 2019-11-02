Watch Russian Military Police and Turkish Troops First Patrol of Syrian-Turkish Border

The joint Russian-Turkish patrols along the Syrian border began on Friday. The Russian military said the operation had been successful.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the patrol covered a distance of more than 110 kilometres [some 68 miles] to the west of the Ad Darbasiyah crossing at a depth of six kilometres from the Syrian-Turkish border.

Footage shows a convoy of military vehicles, including armoured personnel carriers and mine-resistant trucks – from Russia and Turkey – moving through the Syrian countryside.

The patrolling is carried out under an agreement on the withdrawal of Kurdish forces for the border area in northern Syria, which was reached by Moscow and Ankara in the wake of the beginning of Turkey’s security operation there.