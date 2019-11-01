Videos: Israel Activates Iron Dome Defenses, Downs Multiple Rockets Fired From Gaza

Air raid sirens sounded Friday evening near the Israeli city of Sderot, which sits a short distance from the border with Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Force.

Video captured nearby showed Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepting several projectiles.

Seems like a large barrage towards the college town of Sderot and communities in southern #Israel bordering the northern #GazaStrip. Incoming rocket sirens keep going off pic.twitter.com/9cfbm5GfTa — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 1, 2019

ELINT reported at least 10 rockets had been fired from Gaza and the the Iron Dome system intercepted eight of them. However, the IDF only reported seven rockets, claiming all had been shot down. One person reported a rocket landed in a field outside Sderot.

Vanavond werden vanuit Gaza raketten vanuit Gaza op Sderot afgevuurd. Het Iron Dome luchtafweersysteem kwam in actie: pic.twitter.com/wIyFPcAee9 — CIDI (@CIDI_nieuws) November 1, 2019

#شاهد.. جانب من محاولة القبة الحديدية اعتراض صواريخ المقاومة التي اطلق من #غزة، قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/i8ytqcAVdJ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 1, 2019

On Thursday, Israeli fighters shot down an unidentified drone flying over the Gaza Strip, which is autonomously governed by the Palestinian Hamas group. The IDF said that air raid sirens in Beiri and Alumim, several miles south of Sderot, sounded on Thursday as well, and one rocket landed in a field.

​​​​Earlier this week, Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin said the country's air defense systems were on high alert over fears of a possible Iranian reprisal, following Israeli strikes against so-called "Iranian proxies" in the region.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...