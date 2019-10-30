Iraqi Shepherds Find Daesh Stash of Money and Gold Worth More Than $25 Million - Report

Daesh used to be the richest terrorist group in the world, raking in revenues from oil sales, extortion, kidnapping, and taxes imposed on the people living in the territories the terrorists controlled.

Iraqi shepherds have discovered Daesh* treasures, including money, gold and silver worth more than $25 million, Al Arabiya reported citing a close confidant of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former leader of the Daesh terrorist group, killed by US forces in Syria last week. In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, Mohammed Ali Sajet has revealed how Daesh militants hid their treasures in Al Anbar Governorate, later discovered by the shepherds.

At its peak, when Daesh controlled territories stretching from western Syria to eastern Iraq, the group earned billions of dollars with the wages of fighters ranging from $300 to $1,400.

Mohammed Ali Sajet also revealed details about the last days of the group’s leader Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi. He said the number one terrorist lived comfortably in an underground tunnel, which was 8 metres long and 6 metres wide and had lights and a library with religious books.

Ali Sajet said that al-Baghdadi did not expect to be found, touting the group’s hiding tactics. One of al-Baghdadi’s confidants phoned him every morning and reported the security situation to him and whether the desert was being patrolled by security forces.

On 27 October, US President Trump said the world's number one terrorist had died during a special operation conducted by US forces. Al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest when he ran into a dead-end tunnel killing himself and several of his children.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia.