Register
14:52 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    “Whiskey > Vodka”: Russians Finds Messages Addressed to Them at Abandoned US Base in Syria - Videos

    YouTube / Zvezda
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe

    This week, Russian peacekeeping forces were spotted operating in the city of Manbij, a key population centre about 25 km from the Syrian-Turkish border, with their deployment said to be aimed at preventing conflict between Syrian and Turkish forces in the region.

    Russian journalists accompanied a Russian military patrol as it visited an abandoned US base outside Manbij, Syria providing unique footage showing what American troops left behind during their hasty retreat from the area earlier this month.

    The journalists included a correspondent from Zvezda, the official television channel of Russia’s Defence Ministry. The correspondent gave a tour of what remains of the base, which was built about three years ago, and is situated about 7 km outside the town of Manbij itself.

    Along with an estimated 300 US servicemen, the base housed about 15 vehicles, which US forces used to patrol the area.

    “It appears that US forces managed to evacuate only their weapons, ammunition and vehicles; they weren’t even able to set fire to the base. However, it seems they understood perfectly well who would come to replace them. Across the base one finds messages for Russians,” the correspondent explained, pointing to a makeshift drawing of a bald eagle with the phrase “America is watching – always watching” written on its feathers. Separately, he pointed to a book with the message “With love from the US Army” written into its cover.

    Zvezda’s reporters weren’t the only ones to make it into the base, with News-Front posting another video featuring several more of the so-called “messages to Russians” mentioned by the outlet, including a whiteboard with the message “WE LOVE USA, heart, Russia @realDONALDTRUMP” and “#TheComrades” and a separate whiteboard proclaiming that American Nike was better than Adidas (the German clothing brand preferred by Russians, according to US pop culture) and that whiskey was superior to vodka.

    At about 9:50 into the video the correspondent discovers a notebook with the phrase “I expect Nothing from this deployment, and I’m still let down,” in the cover.

    The videos also showed other areas of the base, including a soundproof room believed to have been the base’s command centre, the canteen, laundry room, barracks, and more.

    According to the Syrian Army, which now controls the facility, most of the equipment left behind by the US is in working order. The military said a second US base about 9.5 km to the north near the settlement of Dadat has also been placed under Syrian military control.

    Earlier this week, a senior state department official informed Reuters that US troops had completed their withdrawal from Manbij, but added that the US retains control over airspace in northeastern Syria. US troops began withdrawing from northern Syria in early October, with Turkey kicking off a military campaign in northern Syria on October 9 targeting Syrian Kurdish forces, the US’s erstwhile allies.

    Turkey received criticism from the US and other NATO allies over the operation, while Syria has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all forces illegally present in the country. Turkey’s operation prompted the local Kurdish forces in de facto control over much of northern Syria to pen an agreement with Damascus allowing Syrian Army troops to take up positions along the entire length of the Syrian-Turkish border to prevent a Turkish assault. On Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Ankara to discuss Turkey's operation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the US and Turkey hammering out a 120 hour ceasefire.

    Related:

    Turkish Ceasefire in Northern Syria: US Solves Another Problem That It Created
    Stoltenberg Welcomes US-Turkish Agreement on Ceasefire in Northeastern Syria
    Assad Calls For Withdrawal of ‘All Illegal Forces’ From Syria After US and Turkey Clinch Ceasefire
    France Prepares to Relocate its Forces in Syria After US Withdrawal - And it Needs Russia's Help
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 12-18 October
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse