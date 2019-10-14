Trump Says Syria’s Assad Should Protect Kurds After US Troops Pullout

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped that Syrian President Bashar Assad would do a great job protecting Syrian Kurds from Turkey after most of US troops were withdrawn.

"After defeating 100% of the ISIS* Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land … I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!" he tweeted.

....and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Trump added he would rather focus on protecting the southern US frontier from undocumented migrants.

The United States announced it was pulling troops from northern Syria to clear the way for the Turkish operation against Syrian Kurds near its southern border. As Turkey pressed on with the offensive, Kurdish forces declared that they reached a deal with Assad who agreed to send his troops north to stop the Turkish incursion.

The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

