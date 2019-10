Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northeastern Syria.

Live from the Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, the day after a Turkish military operation to create a 'safe zone' in Syria’s north started.

Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria has been condemned by Damascus as an aggressive invasion of Syrian territory. Russia has called on Turkey to respect Syria's territorial integrity.

