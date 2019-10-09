Trump on Syria Troop Withdrawal: US Should Have Never Been in the Middle East

The US president replied to a tweet by 'Twitter Moments' which claimed that the White House said Ankara will be moving forward with its incoming operation and will take responsibility for all Daesh fighters they capture.

US President Donald Trump has commented of the US troop pullout from Syria, saying that the United States should never have been in the Middle East in the first place.

Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East. Moved our 50 soldiers out. Turkey MUST take over captured ISIS fighters that Europe refused to have returned. The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending! https://t.co/Fbcem9i55Z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

On Monday, President Trump wrote on his Twitter that getting the US out of military conflicts was the reason he was elected president.​

He also specified that the US military should fight only where it is in the country's interest, "and only fight to win".

Trump's rhetoric on Turkey's looming operation in Syria has also swayed in the past days. First, he said that he could "once again obliterate" the Turkish economy, only to write hours later that he considers Ankara Washington's important partner.

The White House has received scrutiny from the president's political opponents in Washington, who have accused Trump of 'abandoning' the US's Syrian Kurdish allies amid a possible Turkish invasion. Turkey, which considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces 'terrorists' affiliated with Turkey's own PKK Kurdish militants, has repeatedly promised to carry out a military operation in northern Syria to secure the border area. Turkish troops and heavy equipment have been assembled at the border area in recent days, and Ankara has promised to inform all relevant countries including Syria about the operation when it begins.

On Wednesday, Damascus slammed Turkey's plans, accusing "the Turkish regime" of "irresponsible statements and aggressive intentions," and warning that a military operation inside Syria would constitute "a disgraceful breach of international law. and UN resolutions that respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."