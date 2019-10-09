Register
    In this picture taken on Thursday, March 29, 2018, a fighter, second from right, of U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stands next to U.S. humvee at a U.S. troop's outpost on a road leading to the tense front line between Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters and Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria

    Trump on Syria Troop Withdrawal: US Should Have Never Been in the Middle East

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    4150
    The US president replied to a tweet by 'Twitter Moments' which claimed that the White House said Ankara will be moving forward with its incoming operation and will take responsibility for all Daesh fighters they capture.

    US President Donald Trump has commented of the US troop pullout from Syria, saying that the United States should never have been in the Middle East in the first place.

    On Monday, President Trump wrote on his Twitter that getting the US out of military conflicts was the reason he was elected president.​

    He also specified that the US military should fight only where it is in the country's interest, "and only fight to win".

    Trump's rhetoric on Turkey's looming operation in Syria has also swayed in the past days. First, he said that he could "once again obliterate" the Turkish economy, only to write hours later that he considers Ankara Washington's important partner.

    The White House has received scrutiny from the president's political opponents in Washington, who have accused Trump of 'abandoning' the US's Syrian Kurdish allies amid a possible Turkish invasion. Turkey, which considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces 'terrorists' affiliated with Turkey's own PKK Kurdish militants, has repeatedly promised to carry out a military operation in northern Syria to secure the border area. Turkish troops and heavy equipment have been assembled at the border area in recent days, and Ankara has promised to inform all relevant countries including Syria about the operation when it begins.

    On Wednesday, Damascus slammed Turkey's plans, accusing "the Turkish regime" of "irresponsible statements and aggressive intentions," and warning that a military operation inside Syria would constitute "a disgraceful breach of international law. and UN resolutions that respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

