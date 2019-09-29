Turkey Shoots Down Unidentified Drone That Violated Its Air Space Six Times From Syria - Photo

The Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement that an unidentified drone crossed its border with Syria in the western region of the country, entering its airspace six times.

The unidentified drone was shot down at 13:24 local time (10:24 GMT) by two F-16 fighters departing from Incirlik Air Base, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

"The wreck of the drone was found at the Cildiroba base", the ministry said.

— 🇹🇷Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri | Turkish Armed Forces (@TurkishAF_) September 29, 2019

​The statement issued by the ministry says that it was not known whom the drone belonged to. The UAV reportedly violated Turkish airspace six times in the area of the Euphrates Shield Operation and west of Kilis, a city in south-central Turkey, near the border with Syria.

Earlier in September, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announced plans to set up permanent joint Turkish-US bases in a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to patrol the region.