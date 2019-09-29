Massive Fire Reported at Train Station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Videos, Photos

A fire has broken out at the Al-Haramain train station in Jeddah; currently, there are no reports of people being injured, according to Arab News.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established, reports say.
Photos and videos of black smoke rising above the station have appeared online.
صور للحريق الهائل في #محطة_قطار_الحرمين بمدينة #جدة ، والدفاع المدني يباشر بإخماد الحريق pic.twitter.com/ob6fpcPkr8— قناة الخليج (@alkhalejtv) September 29, 2019
#يحدث_الان— إمارة منطقة مكة (@makkahregion) September 29, 2019
الدفاع المدني بـ #جدة يباشر حريقا اندلع في سقف محطة #قطار_الحرمين بالسليمانية
.. لازالت الفرق تعمل على اطفاء الحريق
دون تسجيل إصابات حتى الآن. pic.twitter.com/6d4xZFyuB0
حريق متطور بمحطة #قطار_الحرمين بـ #جدة.#عاجل..https://t.co/LuUGuvNBp1 pic.twitter.com/MjcW4ceDp0— صحيفة سبق الإلكترونية (@sabqorg) September 29, 2019
مدني #جدة يُباشر حريق نشب في محطة #قطار_الحرمين.— محمد الهذلي 🇸🇦 (@Mal_hothaly) September 29, 2019
.
pic.twitter.com/TFgDTnawQh
