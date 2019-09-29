Massive Fire Reported at Train Station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Videos, Photos

Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are still trying to extinguish the fire, according to media reports.

A fire has broken out at the Al-Haramain train station in Jeddah; currently, there are no reports of people being injured, according to Arab News.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, reports say.

Photos and videos of black smoke rising above the station have appeared online.

صور للحريق الهائل في #محطة_قطار_الحرمين بمدينة #جدة ، والدفاع المدني يباشر بإخماد الحريق pic.twitter.com/ob6fpcPkr8 — قناة الخليج (@alkhalejtv) September 29, 2019