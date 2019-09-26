Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey - Videos

According to the Volcanoes Discovery website, the earthquake occurred at 10:59 UTC (11:59 GMT). The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres, or about 6 miles.
The EMSC reported that the tremor took place 64 kilometres west of Istanbul and 36 kilometres south-west of Büyükçekmece, 24 kilometres south of Silivri. According to the EMSC, the depth of the quake was 12 kilometres, or 7 miles.
No casualties or damages have been reported so far.
Social media users have posted videos of the tremor online.
İstanbul'da 5.8 şiddetindeki #deprem 'i gösteren en net görüntü.— Selda Soyer (@seldasoyer_) September 26, 2019
Allah'ım daha beterinden koru. pic.twitter.com/inCy9EBrqX
Bir an ciddi anlamda gidiyoruz sandım #istanbul #deprem pic.twitter.com/znoAulyDKn— Barış Şişik (@BarisSisik63) September 26, 2019
One man was captured on video taking out only what was most important... his cup of tea.
#deprem sırasında çayını düşünen amcalarımız 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wZsYO2Lcj0— Hüseyin Yalçın (@huseyinyallcin) September 26, 2019
Netizens have also shared a map of safe houses and shelters in case of an earthquake occurring in Istanbul.
İstanbul'da deprem toplanma alanları pic.twitter.com/4xYTil944L— Mahmut AYMAZ (@aymaz_mahmut) September 26, 2019
Reports say that some schools and companies in Istanbul were evacuated for safety reasons.
#Earthquake M5.8 Turkey 2mins ago 26 Sep 10:59 UTC - report/info: https://t.co/NPTtl47pP6— Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) September 26, 2019
Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The latest tremor with a 5.8 magnitude occurred in the country in August, reportedly leaving no injuries.
