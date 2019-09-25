Russia, Iran, Turkey to Facilitate First Meeting of Syria Constitutional Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to help convene the first session of the Constitutional Committee on Syria in Geneva, a joint statement released on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

The statement stressed and Russia, Iran and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

The ministers "agreed to help convene the first session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva" and "emphasized that this crucial step will pave the way for a viable and lasting Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and UN-facilitated political process in line with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and the UN Security Council resolution 2254".

According to the release, the foreign ministers held a trilateral meeting at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday and "expressed their determination to support the work of the Constitutional Committee through continuous interaction with the Syrian parties and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Syria".

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday that Damascus has granted its consent to the agreed composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee back in July, but the United Nations decided to announce its long-anticipated creation only in mid-September. Many of countries that "masterminded a plot" against Syria sought to hinder the committee’s creation, according to Muallem.

Muallem also stressed that the United Nations would exclusively facilitate a dialogue, without interfering in the discussions run in the committee.

The 150-member commission is expected to meet for the first time in coming weeks in Geneva. The Syrian government has insisted on amending the existing constitution, while the opposition wants to write one from scratch.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW