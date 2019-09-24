All Options Including Military on Table After Probe Into Aramco Attack Completed - Saudi FM

The drone attacks on two major Saudi Aramco plants at Abqaiq and Khurais were carried out on September 14. As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, or about half of Saudi Arabia’s total daily output, was temporarily suspended.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has announced that Riyadh is considering all options, including military, after the probe into the attacks on Aramco oil facilities is completed.

"We want to mobilise international support, and we want to look at all options - diplomatic options, economic options and military options - and then make the decision," he said, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday.

Al-Jubeir said Riyadh's investigation into the attacks should be completed "fairly soon." According to the foreign minister, Saudi Arabia was receiving help from the United Nations to identify the possible site from which the attacks were launched.

Earlier in the day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world faces "the alarming possibility of armed conflict in the Gulf, the consequences of which the world cannot afford."

"In a context where a minor miscalculation can lead to a major confrontation, we must do everything possible to push for reason and restraint," Guterres said, adding that the UN considers the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities was "totally unacceptable."

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output. The United States and Saudi Arabia almost immediately put the blame on Iran. Tehran has vocally denied having any role in the incident.

The Houthi militia, a Yemeni-based militia group which has de facto control over much of that war-torn country, claimed responsibility for the attacks, and said that they would launch more drone and missile strikes against Saudi Arabia until the "ongoing shelling, blockade and agression" against their country was stopped. Prior to the September 14 attacks, the militants launched dozens of attacks against targets inside Saudi Arabia, targeting everything from airports and military bases to air defence facilities and Saudi cities. Riyadh and Washington have repeatedly accused of supporting the Houthis and providing them with advanced military capabillities. Tehran has denied these claims, pointing to the tight blockade of Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition, which began an operation in the country in 2015 to try to restore its ousted president.

