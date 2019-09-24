Register
14:30 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    P.M. Netanyahu and Rabbi Kaduri

    Kabbalist Mystic Rabbi Predicted Bibi-Gantz Showdown Would End in Politicians ‘Fighting in Heaven’

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Avi Ohayon / P.M. Netanyahu and Rabbi Kaduri
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    201
    Subscribe

    Negotiators from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party are set to meet with their Blue and White Party counterparts Tuesday, with Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz set to meet President Reuven Rivlin later this week to try to hammer out a unity government, including the possible rotation of the prime minister’s post.

    The late renowned kabbalist rabbi and mystic Yitzhak Kaduri may have predicted the current political impasse between Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Blue and White opponents, Israeli media have reported, citing a growing wave of messages on the subject being spread on social media.

    According to the reports, Kaduri, whose advice, blessings and amulets were widely sought after during his lifetime, wrote a “hidden book” of prophesies in his youth.

    In it, the religious scholar reportedly wrote that “On the eve of the year 5780 (2020 in the Hebrew calendar), the year of corrections, there will not be a government in Israel for an extended period and the various camps will be quarrel[ing] much without a decision on either side, and then, on Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) itself, they will fight in heaven, the holy side against the side of evil, and G-d and His entourage will decide between them. And this is all I can say, and from here I swore not to reveal more secrets and hidden things.”

    The prophesies were said to have been found in the Kabbalistic school of Nahalat Yitzhak, and meant to be kept secret from non-kabbalists. Although he was deeply versed in religious texts, Kaduri was not known to have published any religious articles or texts, but did allegedly leave a hand-written note, to be opened posthumously, in which he revealed the name of the Messiah, which he named as Yehoshua, or Jesus. The note was later challenged as a possible forgery by Orthodox Jewish believers.

    According to News1, Kaduri’s prophecy about political turmoil besetting Israel makes reference to Parsimon’s Covenant, an ancient book by kabbalist Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani, which made reference to a period when “there will come one the day that two ministers win the government in the land of Israel. Both their names will be Benjamin and neither of them will succeed in establishing their government or kingship.”

    “On that day,” the covenant continues, “know and understand that the King Messiah already stands at the doorway and on the Sabbath afterwards he will come and be revealed.”

    Eerily, both contenders for the post of prime minister are named Benjamin – Benjamin Netanyahu and Benjamin ‘Benny’ Gantz.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he sits next to Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, during a memorial ceremony for late Israeli President Shimon Peres, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
    © REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he sits next to Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, during a memorial ceremony for late Israeli President Shimon Peres, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

    Following last week’s vote, Gantz’s Blue and White Party received 33 seats in the Knesset, compared to Likud’s 31, but Netanyahu has received more recommendations, 55 compared to Gantz’s 54, from Israel’s 120 seat parliament. At the moment, neither party has enough support to form a coalition on its own, and President Reuven Rivlin has attempted to convince Likud and Blue and White to form a grand coalition government, including a rotating premiership. However, Blue and White has previously promised never to join a coalition with Likud so long as Prime Minister Netanyahu was recommended for indictment for alleged corruption.

    Online and among some religious believers, Kaduri’s reported predictions were met with a mix of wonder and skepticism, with some users calling them “fascinating and scary,” while others quipped that the prophecy indicated the coming of the Third Temple, i.e. the beginning of the Messianic age in which the messiah will return to Earth and bring about universal peace and brotherhood while casting out all evil.

    Moshe N, an aide to Kaduri’s grandson and current Nahalat Yitzhak head Rabbi Yosef Kaduri, told the Israel Hayom newspaper that it does indeed have access to “all sorts of manuscripts by Rabbi Kaduri,” and is committed to passing them “from generation to generation, in secret, only between the kabbalists,” adding that it was “forbidden to reveal them.”

    The aide clarified that the current “round of elections” was not explicitly written about by Kaduri, and that this particular section was ‘an interpretation’ of Kaduri’s writing. He warned, however, that a struggle ‘between observant and non-observant’ Israelis is predicted to take place ‘before the final redemption’.

    “In the end of the day, the redemption is dependent on us, the people of Israel, and it could be actualized and could not [be actualized],” he said.

    Related:

    A Reluctant Avigdor Lieberman Tells Netanyahu and Gantz to ‘Flip a Coin’ for Israeli Premiership
    Netanyahu Won Majority of Votes to Head New Israeli Government – Reports
    ‘Significant Progress’ Reported After 2 Hours of Netanyahu-Gantz Talks
    ‘Not an Easy Place’: Arab Israeli Parties Weigh Endorsing Gantz ‘to Take Down Netanyahu’
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse