Kabbalist Mystic Rabbi Predicted Bibi-Gantz Showdown Would End in Politicians ‘Fighting in Heaven’

Negotiators from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party are set to meet with their Blue and White Party counterparts Tuesday, with Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz set to meet President Reuven Rivlin later this week to try to hammer out a unity government, including the possible rotation of the prime minister’s post.

The late renowned kabbalist rabbi and mystic Yitzhak Kaduri may have predicted the current political impasse between Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Blue and White opponents, Israeli media have reported, citing a growing wave of messages on the subject being spread on social media.

According to the reports, Kaduri, whose advice, blessings and amulets were widely sought after during his lifetime, wrote a “hidden book” of prophesies in his youth.

In it, the religious scholar reportedly wrote that “On the eve of the year 5780 (2020 in the Hebrew calendar), the year of corrections, there will not be a government in Israel for an extended period and the various camps will be quarrel[ing] much without a decision on either side, and then, on Rosh Hashana (the Jewish new year) itself, they will fight in heaven, the holy side against the side of evil, and G-d and His entourage will decide between them. And this is all I can say, and from here I swore not to reveal more secrets and hidden things.”

The prophesies were said to have been found in the Kabbalistic school of Nahalat Yitzhak, and meant to be kept secret from non-kabbalists. Although he was deeply versed in religious texts, Kaduri was not known to have published any religious articles or texts, but did allegedly leave a hand-written note, to be opened posthumously, in which he revealed the name of the Messiah, which he named as Yehoshua, or Jesus. The note was later challenged as a possible forgery by Orthodox Jewish believers.

According to News1, Kaduri’s prophecy about political turmoil besetting Israel makes reference to Parsimon’s Covenant, an ancient book by kabbalist Rabbi Sasson Hai Shoshani, which made reference to a period when “there will come one the day that two ministers win the government in the land of Israel. Both their names will be Benjamin and neither of them will succeed in establishing their government or kingship.”

“On that day,” the covenant continues, “know and understand that the King Messiah already stands at the doorway and on the Sabbath afterwards he will come and be revealed.”

Eerily, both contenders for the post of prime minister are named Benjamin – Benjamin Netanyahu and Benjamin ‘Benny’ Gantz.

© REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he sits next to Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, during a memorial ceremony for late Israeli President Shimon Peres, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Following last week’s vote, Gantz’s Blue and White Party received 33 seats in the Knesset, compared to Likud’s 31, but Netanyahu has received more recommendations, 55 compared to Gantz’s 54, from Israel’s 120 seat parliament. At the moment, neither party has enough support to form a coalition on its own, and President Reuven Rivlin has attempted to convince Likud and Blue and White to form a grand coalition government, including a rotating premiership. However, Blue and White has previously promised never to join a coalition with Likud so long as Prime Minister Netanyahu was recommended for indictment for alleged corruption.

Online and among some religious believers, Kaduri’s reported predictions were met with a mix of wonder and skepticism, with some users calling them “fascinating and scary,” while others quipped that the prophecy indicated the coming of the Third Temple, i.e. the beginning of the Messianic age in which the messiah will return to Earth and bring about universal peace and brotherhood while casting out all evil.

✡️ Rabbi Kaduri prophecy that they will try to form a government in Israel and will not succeed. There will be a very tight competition between two whose name will be Benjamin and none of them will succeed in forming the government - and then the Messiah will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/aZEpB1gwJV — Jon Clark (@jonclarkonline) 23 сентября 2019 г.

@devorah555 Written by Rav Yitzhak Kaduri ,a respected Sephardic Kabbalist who passed away in 2006.



Fascinating & scary



On the eve of the coming year 5780, the year of corrections, there will not be a government in Israel for an extended period..."https://t.co/1sYV8vWPt1 — Safta Miriam (@MiriamSafta) 24 сентября 2019 г.

3rd Temple Yay!!! — Guy Fox (@GuyFox87976052) 24 сентября 2019 г.

Moshe N, an aide to Kaduri’s grandson and current Nahalat Yitzhak head Rabbi Yosef Kaduri, told the Israel Hayom newspaper that it does indeed have access to “all sorts of manuscripts by Rabbi Kaduri,” and is committed to passing them “from generation to generation, in secret, only between the kabbalists,” adding that it was “forbidden to reveal them.”

The aide clarified that the current “round of elections” was not explicitly written about by Kaduri, and that this particular section was ‘an interpretation’ of Kaduri’s writing. He warned, however, that a struggle ‘between observant and non-observant’ Israelis is predicted to take place ‘before the final redemption’.

“In the end of the day, the redemption is dependent on us, the people of Israel, and it could be actualized and could not [be actualized],” he said.