Yemeni Houthis' Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities is 'Warning' - Iranian President Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the recent attack on the Saudi oil facilities by the Houthis was a warning to the kingdom to end the war in Yemen.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi Defence Ministry said it would present later in the day the evidence of Iran's involvement in the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia had to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day, which is around half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Following the attack, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo didn't waste much time to put the blame for the attack on Iran, while the latter refuted the accusations.

Two days later, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa that based on evidence he'd seen, it appears as though Iran was responsible for the attack.

