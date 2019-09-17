Blue and White Alliance Gets 33 Seats in Israeli Election, Likud Gets 31 - Exit Poll

Israelis went to the polls in Tuesday's snap general election to elect the 120 members of the Knesset after a snap poll was called as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government following an earlier vote in April.

The centrist Blue and White alliance got 33 Seats in Tuesday's snap general election, while the centre-right ruling Likud party got 31, Channel 13 broadcaster exit polls revealed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to win a fifth term in office, and his major rival in the election is the former Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, Benny Gantz.

Earlier, ynetnews reported citing the Israeli Central Elections Committee that the turnout in the snap general election to Israel's unicameral parliament, had reached 53.5 percent by 6pm (20:00 GMT).

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the turnout at right-wing strongholds was "a disaster" on the day of the parliamentary election.