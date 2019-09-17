Netanyahu Says Right-Wing Voters' Turnout at Israeli Election Disastrously Low

"The rate of voting is high in the strongholds of the left and low in the strongholds of the right, it is a disaster", Netanyahu said.
אחוזי הצבעה *גבוהים* במעוזי השמאל. אחוזי הצבעה *נמוכים* במעוזי הימין. אסון!— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 17 сентября 2019 г.
צאו להצביע עכשיו מחל - אחרת נקבל ממשלת שמאל עם המפלגות ערביות! pic.twitter.com/hLhea89ioB
The prime minister tweeted pictures of the voting process in two polling stations, one semi-empty and the other crowded.
The prime minister called on his supporters "to go and vote, otherwise, we will get the left-wing government with the Arab parties!"
According to the i24NEWS news agency, Netanyahu hastily summoned members of the Likud centre-right party and Knesset for an emergency meeting at his residence in Jerusalem, in light of the turnout news.
