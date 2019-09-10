Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Makes 'Dramatic Announcement' - Video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv Region. A Likud-National Liberal Movement spokesperson has reportedly said that it will be a "dramatic announcement" without providing any further information.

A day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country's intelligence service had found evidence of an alleged secret "nuclear weapons development site" in central Iran. The claim has been strongly denounced by Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

In early January 2018, Israeli agents seized tens of thousands of sensitive documents allegedly related to Iran's nuclear programme during a raid on a storage facility in Tehran. Since April 2018, Israel has been releasing some of the documents as experts continue to pore over them.

