Israeli Foreign Minister Urges JCPOA Parties to Annul Deal, Join US Sanctions Against Iran

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Monday called on the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal, to annul the pact and join the US sanctions against Tehran in a bid to stop what he called Iran's "terrorist ambitions."

"Following IAEA's announcement on Iran's violation of JCPOA, I call on France, UK, Germany and others to annul the agreement and join American sanctions against Iran. The world must unite against Iran's military nuclear and global terrorist ambitions," Katz posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, the acting director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, said in a press briefing following his visit to Tehran and talks with senior Iranian officials that the agency was "informed about Iran’s latest activities related to centrifuge research and development."

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

© REUTERS / Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) The acting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, Iran September 8, 2019.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the deal and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran. In May of this year, Tehran announced the decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with the sanctioned country.

Iran's first step was to increase its enriched uranium stockpile beyond the 300-kilogram limit (661 pounds) set by the JCPOA and the second was to begin enriching uranium beyond the allowed 3.67 per cent level starting from July 7.