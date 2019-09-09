Hezbollah Says Shot Down Israeli Drone at Lebanese Border - Reports

The alleged drone interception took place outside the town of Ramyah, which is at the south of Lebanon.

Hezbollah has shot down what they say was an Israeli drone and took hold of it, Al-Manar TV reported early on Monday.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel.

Earlier this week, the leader of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah chief said in a televised speech there were no more “red lines” against Israel, as one of the anti-tank missiles fired by the paramilitary organisation against the Jewish state apparently crossed the country’s border instead of hitting a territory disputed by Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Tensions between Lebanon and Israel escalated in August, when Lebanese authorities reported that Israeli drones had violated the country’s airspace. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a longstanding opponent of Iran’s alleged support for Hezbollah, which he considers a “terrorist organisation”.