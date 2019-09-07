Register
17:31 GMT +307 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Netanyahu Accuses Opposition of Seeking to ‘Steal the Election’ as Vote Looms

    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Earlier, Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s largest opposition party, accused the prime minister of “trying to delegitimise” the democratic process by preparing his supporters not to accept the results of the upcoming election if the Likud Party loses.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused political opponents opposed to an initiative to place cameras in polling stations of trying “to steal the election.”

    “It is no coincidence that Benny Gantz and [Blue and White’s Yair] Lapid oppose cameras, because they want the election to be stolen,” Netanyahu said, speaking to reporters on Friday in London, his remarks quoted by The Times of Israel.

    “Placing cameras prevents stolen elections,” Netanyahu insisted, According to the prime minister, given the widespread prevalence of surveillance cameras in other areas of Israeli society, such as kindergartens, it was curious that “all of a sudden the one place where it is prevented is in the voting hall.”

    Camera Bill

    The prime minister and his allies in the Knesset have been looking to push through a bill which would allow observers from Israel’s political parties to place cameras inside polling stations during legislative elections scheduled for later this month.

    Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit marked his opposition to the proposal earlier this week, saying that so close to the vote, the measure would “harm the ability to properly hold election day.”

    “The expected result is uncertainty, irregularities, deterrence of voters and problems with managing the voting and registering the votes,” Mandelblit said, while emphasising that there would be nothing to prevent the Knesset from working on an election camera bill at some future, post-election session.

    Israel’s election officials earlier banned parties from plans to place cameras inside polling places, saying this was against Israel’s current laws. The prime minister’s Likud Party had already secretly equipped election officials in Arab-majority areas with body cameras during April’s elections to avoid alleged election fraud. Likud has accused Ra’am-Balad, one of the country’s pro-Arab parties, of engaging in voter fraud to earn it its 3.33 percent finish, which ensured it four seats in the current Knesset.

    An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, April 9, 2019
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    An ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman votes for Israel's parliamentary election at a polling station in Bnei Brak, Israel, Tuesday, April 9, 2019

    The proposal to bring cameras into other voting districts has been met with opposition from other parties, with the Labour-Gesher alliance warning that it was preparing to send its own activists to polling places to keep the peace and “hold back Netanyahu’s thugs.”

    Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White, called Likud’s camera effort an attempt to “prepar[e] the ground to not accept or honour the results of the election,” and accused Netanyahu of “trying to delegitimise an important democratic process.”

    Israelis will go to the polls on 17 September to elect a new government, with the vote being held after Netanyahu and Likud proved unable to form a ruling coalition after elections in April, falling one seat short of a 61 seat majority in the country’s 120-seat parliament. Recent polling shows Likud running neck and neck with Gantz’s Blue and White Party, although a similarly tight finish in April’s vote did not enable Blue and White to form a coalition amid support for Netanyahu from a bloc of parties including United Torah Judaism, Shas, and the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Hails Israel's 'Responsible' Strikes Against Hezbollah, Mocks Nasrallah as 'Man in Bunker'
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Postpones Visit to India for Third Consecutive Time
    'Time to Pressure Iran': Israeli PM Netanyahu Warns Tehran Ahead of His Visit to London - Reports
    UK PM Johnson and Israeli PM Netanyahu Agree on Need to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse