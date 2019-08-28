Egypt Vows to Stop Mediation Efforts If Hamas Continues Rocket Strikes Against Israel - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt has threatened with suspending its mediation efforts between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas if the latter continues bombardments of Israeli territory, media reported on Tuesday.

"Egypt has warned the Hamas movement in control of the Gaza Strip that it would stop mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions between it [Hamas] and Israel if the movement fails to stop rocket strikes", Al Arabiya broadcaster reported citing Egyptian officials.

According to the report, Cairo was angered to learn about "the launch of rockets against Israel while a Hamas delegation was on a visit in Cairo".

Egypt has also "warned Hamas against a proxy war in favor of Hezbollah and Iran".

The broadcaster said that Cairo has demanded that ceasefire be observed both by Hamas and Israel.

Last week, the Israeli forces reported several airstrikes launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel's southern territories and said they had struck back against Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered to reduce by half fuel supplies to Gaza which already lives on rationed electricity.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Hamas movement, which is considered by some countries, including the United States and Israel, to be a terrorist organization, has been in control of the Gaza Strip for the last 11 years.

Egypt has long been trying to mediate the conflict between Israel and the Gaza strip and even got them to sign agreements on deescalation and ceasefire, sporadic aggression acts between the sides continue to occur.

In May, tensions escalated after hundreds of rockets were fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting the Israeli military to retaliate.

The violence resulted in the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.