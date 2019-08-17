Explosion Rocks Wedding Hall in Afghan's Capital of Kabul, Casualties Feared - Reports

Eyewitnesses shared photos and video from the site where the explosion allegedly occurred.
A Hazara wedding was targeted in Darulaman area of capital #Kabul. The explosion took place inside the wedding hall, initial reports say: 20 killed and dozens more injured. pic.twitter.com/YPCixSeomN— Zargai Abdali (@ZargaiAbdali) August 17, 2019
Video of the incident at a wedding hall in Kabul showing people are shocked and trying to run away from the site.#Kabul#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/peFYV4xdpF— Sultan Faizy سلطان (@SultanFaizy) August 17, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)