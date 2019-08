According to recent estimates, last year Hajj attracted the largest turnout of people in the world, with at least two million pilgrims participating in the annual march around the Kaaba in the Masjid al-Haram Mosque.

Numerous believers from around the world take a journey from Mina to Mount Arafat on the second day of the holy Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. After a day of praying at the holy mount, they will move to Muzdalifah.

Hajj is an annual six-day pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, an important deed that all Muslims should do at least once in their lifetime if they have the possibility to do so.