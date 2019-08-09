Ammunition Depot in Southern Turkey Near Syrian Border Hit by Explosions - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Several blasts have hit a weapons depot in the southern Turkish town of Reyhanli, located in Hatay Province close to the Syrian border, NTV reported on Friday.

The broadcaster NTV reported, citing preliminary data that the incident had caused no casualties, and that emergency services had sealed off the area around the depot.

Residents of nearby houses, however, have been evacuated. The reasons behind the blasts are unknown.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara would be launching a new military operation East of the Euphrates River in Syria, targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), saying that Moscow and Washington had already been informed of its plans.

A Turkish military source has told Sputnik that the operation might begin after 11 August.