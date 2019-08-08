Militants Fire 4 Rockets at Hmeimim Airbase, No Damage Sustained - Russian Military

"On August 8, at about 04.00 pm Moscow time [13:00 GMT], air defenses at Russia's Hmeimim airbase detected a launch of four multiple salvo rockets approaching the base from the Kbana area in Latakia," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, the airbase is operating normally as no damage or injuries were caused by the rockets, which hit a settlement located about 2 kilometers (some1.2 miles) to the north-east of the facility.
Meanwhile, Syrian security reports indicate that at least two local residents were killed and four more injured in the settlement hit by the militant rocket attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)