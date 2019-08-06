Twenty Cases of Militants' Shelling Recorded in Syria Over Past 24 Hours – Russian Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has registered at least 20 cases of shelling in Syria's provinces of Latakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib which was carried by the militants over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said on Monday.

"[At least] 20 cases of shelling by illegal armed groups were recorded Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," the statement said.

In particular, the militants targeted the settlements in Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Idlib provinces. These settlements are included in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Earlier in the day, militants fired three rockets from a multiple-launch rocket system in the direction of Russia's Hmeimim airbase, but no damage or casualties were sustained as the rockets hit a nearby village.

Meanwhile, Syrian security reports indicate that the rockets fell on a nearby settlement injuring 4 local residents.