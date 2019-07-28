Earlier, the US had invited its allies to take part in a mission in the Persian Gulf to protect freedom of navigation there together.

According to his official website, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that presence of foreign forces would be the main source of tension in the Gulf.

"The presence of foreign forces will not only not help the security of the region, but will be the main factor for tension," Rouhani said, saying Iran and Oman had primary responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz.

"The roots of the unpleasant events and tension in the region today are the unilateral withdrawal of America (from the 2015 nuclear deal)," Rouhani added.

Tensions in the region escalated last week when Iranian forces seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident was allegedly Tehran's response to the seizure of an Iranian tanker by UK Royal Marines and the authorities of Gibraltar on 4 July.

After the incident, the UK vowed to escort its ships with the help of the maritime forces in the region, and called on its allies to join it and ensure the security of commercial navigation together.

Recently, the UK frigate was assigned for the mission in the Gulf amid an escalation of tensions.