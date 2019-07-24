Syrian State Media Report Israeli Attack on Tel Haraa in Southern Syria

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the damage done by the suspected Israeli attack was limited to material.

Syrian state TV reported an attack on Tel Haraa heights in Daraa Governorate in southwestern Syria.

​Previous month, Syrian air defences reported downing 'several' Israeli missiles during another suspected IDF strike in Daraa province. Later in the day, the Syrian Arab News Agency said that Israeli military had also conducted "electronic warfare" against Syrian defences to try to suppress its air defence radar installations.

Tel Aviv previously admitted to carrying out "hundreds" of air attacks against Syria in recent years, and said that the strikes were aimed at countering an alleged Iranian and Iranian-linked presence in the country. Damascus has condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, while Iran has said that its presence in Syria has been limited to assistance aimed at helping Damascus crush Daesh (ISIS)*, al-Qaeda,* and other terrorist groups.

