Erdogan: Car Blast Killing Three in Turkey's South Presumably Terror Attack

According to the Demiroren News Agency, the explosion took place in the Reyhanli area. The cause of the blast is being investigated, the press agency said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reacted to the car blast that rocked the Turkish town of Reynahli on Friday saying that initial investigations indicate that the explosion could be terror-related.

"According to preliminary information, this incident is related to terrorism. There was likely a bomb there. Three people who died inside the car were Syrians. However, there are no results of the investigation available yet, let's wait", Erdogan told reporters, as aired by NTV broadcaster.

Three Syrian people were killed when a car exploded in the Turkish town of Reynahli, located in Hatay province near the border with Syria, some 750 metres from a local government office, according to local media reports.

Anadolu News Agency also reported two injured in the blast, adding that ambulances and police rushed to the scene. Security has been boosted in the town, and roads have been blocked. No damage to buildings and infrastructure objects has been done.

"Hatay Reyhanlı'da" patlama!

Patlamada 3 Suriyeli öldü. Saldırıyı yapamadan bombanın seyir halinde patladığı bildiriliyor. Ölenlerin patlamayı yapacak olan şahıslar olduğu belirlendi. pic.twitter.com/DaP2b0ITnU — İttihat Haber (@IttihatHaber) 5 июля 2019 г.

In 2013, fifty-two people were killed in two car bomb attacks in Reyhanli. Ankara then blamed the tragedy on Syria's intelligence agency.