Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Authority Minister of Jerusalem Affairs - Reports

GAZA (Sputnik) - Israeli police have arrested the Palestinian Authority minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Hadmi, after raiding his home in Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

Police searched Hadmi's house last night before confiscating his mobile phone and arresting him, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Palestinian Authority’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the Israeli authorities to release Hadmi immediately, also asking the European Union and the international community to put pressure on Israel.

Adnan Husseini, the former Palestinian minister of Jerusalem Affairs, has been arrested by Israeli forces several times in recent months, according to the media outlet.