Protesters Storm Bahrain Embassy in Baghdad, Burn US-Israeli Flags (Video, Photos)

00:01 GMT +328 June 2019
    Protesters storm Bahrain's embassy in Baghdad

    © Screenshot/Firas Maksad
    Middle East
    According to Iraqi security officials, the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad was stormed Thursday by protesters who disapprove of Bahrain's hosting of a US-led peace conference aimed at securing an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Images on Facebook show protesters in and around the Gulf island nation's diplomatic compound in Baghdad Thursday evening, carrying Palestinian flags and burning US and Israeli flags. They were reportedly particularly angry at the Bahraini foreign minister's interview with an Israeli television station about the conference.

    ​Video filmed on a cellphone outside the embassy showed protesters waving large Palestinian flags atop the structure.

    ​The three-day "Peace to Prosperity" conference, hosted in Manama by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, aimed to secure what Trump dubbed the "Deal of the Century," a sweeping solution to myriad regional conflicts centered on Israel and Palestine. The deal includes $50 billion in economic aid over the next decade, including extensive infrastructure investment. However, while the deal was hailed by Israeli politicians, a widespread boycott among Arab nations, including the Palestinians, gave voice to those opposing what one former Palestinian diplomat told Sputnik was a "very disingenuous" deal.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kushner Says Israeli-Palestinian Deal Is Impossible to Reach Within Arab Peace Initiative

    "The reason why Israel, the Israeli government, and unfortunately many US administrations keep pushing those so-called ‘peace processes’ that are all economic projects and no real political resolutions, it comes from this perspective that they know that what is required is a political settlement that requires political compromise," Nizar Farsakh, a former member of the Palestinian negotiation team, told Sputnik on Monday.

    The crux of the matter was expressed by an op-ed in the New York Times published on June 24 and penned by Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations. In it, the diplomat said that "national suicide of the Palestinians’ current political and cultural ethos is precisely what is needed for peace."

    Tags:
    Palestinians, Israel, Jared Kushner, peace plan, protesters, embassy, Baghdad, Bahrain
