Register
13:27 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran

    Tehran Warns US Will Get Even 'Stronger Reaction' If It Violates Iran's Airspace Again

    © AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Tensions between the two countries rose dramatically last week after an Iranian air defence missile shot down a US drone in what Iran said was its airspace. Washington claimed the drone was downed over international waters, with President Trump later saying that he nearly ordered a 'retaliatory' strike which would have killed 150 Iranians.

    The US military will get an even "stronger" response if it dares to violate Iran's borders, Ali Larijani, speaker of Iran's parliament, has warned.

    "The downing of the American drone was an experience for them not to violate our borders. But, if they do it, the Armed Forces will give them a stronger reaction," Larijani said, as quoted by PressTV.

    Blasting US foreign policy and claiming that the US government was "the main cause behind [the] disruption of peace and security in the region and the whole world," the senior parliamentarian also accused the US government of extorting and humiliating its Arab allies.

    "US bullying behaviour is to justify entering the region, so that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood against the US' wrongheaded policies and fought Daesh* by all means," Larijani said.

    The parliament speaker's remarks are the latest in the back and forth barbs between Iran and the US in recent days following the downing of a stealthy $130 million US RQ-4 Global Hawk drone by an Iranian missile on 20 June.

    On Wednesday, President Trump, who almost launched a series of airstrikes against Iranian targets over the drone's destruction, blasted Iranian authorities, accusing them of being "not smart" and alleging that the country was "going down the tubes" due to their policies and tough US pressure. Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the White House "mentally retarded" and said that Washington's new sanctions against Iran were a sign of the Trump administration's "despair."

    The drone incident was just the latest escalation of tensions in the region, and followed a series of apparent sabotage attacks against oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and the deployment of US carrier strike group in the Middle East amid claims of an 'imminent' Iranian threat to US interests in the region. Last month, on the one year anniversary of the unilateral US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Tehran announced that it would scrap some of its voluntary commitments under the deal. Iran has emphasized, however, that it remains uninterested in pursuing nuclear weapons.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Trump Says He Doesn’t ‘Need Exit Strategies’ For War With Iran
    ‘This Is Popular Resistance’: US War With Iran Spells Victory for Houthis in Yemen
    Iran's Zarif Says Trump's Threats of War Against Tehran Illegal Under UN Charter
    Macron Says He Warned Iran's Rouhani Against Exit from Nuclear Deal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse