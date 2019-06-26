Militants in Syria Tried to Attack Russia's Kmeymim Airbase with Drones - Military

Previously, the head of Russia's Reconciliation Centre in Syria said that militant groups acting in the Idlib de-escalation zone haven't ceased their attempts to attack Russia's Hmeymim base and Syrian government troops.

Militants tried to attack Russian Khmeymim airbase in Syria on June 26, Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation reported, noting that the drones were destroyed.

In May, the Russian Defence Ministry said Monday that al-Nusra Front terrorists fired six missiles at Hmeymim base in Syria, adding that the Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed Nusra's multiple launch rocket system in Idlib, as well as two drones, the ministry went on to say.

The statements came day after the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said that the Syrian Army unilaterally ceased fire in Idlib starting from May 18.

*Nusra front is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.