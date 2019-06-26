Oman Mulling Opening Embassy in West Bank - Foreign Ministry

The Omani Foreign Ministry has stated that it will send a delegation to the Palestinian city of Ramallah to establish a new diplomatic mission.

Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that it is planning to establish a new embassy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"As part of our continuous support to the brotherly Palestinian people, the Omani Sultanate has decided to open a new diplomatic mission at the embassy level. A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will travel to Ramallah to initiate the opening of the embassy", the post said.

استمرارا لنهج #السلطنة الداعم للشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق، قررت السلطنة فتح بعثة دبلوماسية جديدة لها لدى دولة #فلسطين على مستوى سفارة.وسيتوجه وفد من وزارة الخارجية الى رام الله لمباشرة إجراءات فتح السفارة. — وزارة الخارجية (@MofaOman) June 26, 2019

The move comes amid a US-led economic workshop in Bahrain where a Middle East peace plan is expected to be unveiled.​ The so-called "deal of the century" is not expected to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

US President Donald Trump previously touted the peace plan, saying it would put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which has been going on since the creation of the Jewish state.

Since taking office in 2017, President Trump has recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and also endorsed Israeli claims to the occupied Golan Heights. Both moves were widely condemned by the UN and international community.