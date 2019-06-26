Rouhani Tells Macron Iran Will Respond Decisively to Repeated Violation of Borders by US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran will respond decisively to a repeated violation by the United States of Iran’s borders, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron by phone.

“If the Americans again want to violate Iran’s airspace or enter [Iranian] waters, Iran’s Armed Forces will oppose them and give a decisive response,” Rouhani said.

Relations between Tehran and Washington deteriorated recently, after Iran downed a drone, which Tehran says violated its airspace. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later published maps with data from the radar, proving Tehran's point.

Washington insists that its drone was flying over neutral waters of the Strait of Hormuz, when it was destroyed, releasing own maps. The US was planning to launch strikes against three Iranian targets in response to the downing, but President Trump stopped it mere minutes before the start.