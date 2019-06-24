Register
05:57 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir

    Saudi Foreign Minister Jubeir Warns Against Iran-US War Amid Rising Tensions - Report

    © AP Photo / Khaled Elfiqi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel al-Jubeir, said a possible war between Iran and the United States would be dangerous for everyone, but accused Tehran of escalating the situation in the Gulf region.

    "Everybody is trying to avoid war in the region. War would be dangerous for everyone. However, the escalation has always come from the Iranian side. Iran attacked tankers in the Gulf, not once but twice. Iran sent ballistic missiles and drones through its proxies the Houthis against Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline and the Saudi airport", al-Jubeir told France 24.

    The minister stressed that it was up to Iran to de-escalate as it had been engaged "in aggressive behavior and threatening moves".

    Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated a year after Washington pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the nation. It deteriorated further when US authorities hit key areas of the Iranian economy with tough restrictions in order to “change the behavior” of the Islamic republic. The US also declared the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, to which Iran responded by recognizing the US Central Command as a terrorist group and the United States as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

    Earlier in the month, the US boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton said was "a clear and unmistakable signal to the Iranian regime that any attack on the interests of the United States or [its] allies will be met with ruthless force".

    Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an allegation the Islamic republic had strongly denied.

    On Thursday, Iran downed a US military surveillance drone, with Washington saying it was shot down in international airspace. Tehran detailed that the unmanned vehicle was over Iranian territory.

    US President Donald Trump said Friday that he stopped a retaliatory military action against Iran.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Sunday that Trump was "moments away" from being dragged into a war with Iran.

    "B Team was moments away from trapping Donald Trump into a war. Prudence prevented it, but Economic Terrorism brings tension", Zarif tweeted.

    Zarif has repeatedly accused Trump appointee Bolton, as well as the Israeli prime minister and the Saudi and Emirati crown princes — so-called B Team — of plotting against Iran.

    The US president acknowledged in an interview with NBC on Sunday that Bolton was a "hawk" who would "take on the whole world at one time" if he had a chance, but he denied being pushed into a war with Iran, stressing that “I’m not looking for war [...] And if there is, it’ll be obliteration like you’ve never seen before. But I’m not looking to do that".

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States, but will continue to resist Washington.

    Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed Sunday for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to establish what he described as a 'global coalition' against Iran while Washington is expected to impose new "major" sanctions against Tehran on Monday.

    Related:

    Iran Deputy FM Says Decision to Decrease Commitment to Nuclear Deal 'Irreversible' - Report
    Trump on Iran Nuclear Deal: ‘I Don’t Care About Europeans’
    Pompeo Departs for Saudi Arabia, UAE to Build Coalition Against 'State Sponsor of Terror' Iran
    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, escalation, Iran, Adel al-Jubeir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse