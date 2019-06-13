WATCH Aerial Footage of 'Attacked' Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman

Iran's Press TV outlet has published on Twitter aerial footage of the "attacked" tanker, clearly showing the vessel to be still afloat, while earlier in the day several media outlets claimed that one of the attacked tankers had sunk.
Aerial footage shows one of the oil tankers targeted in the Sea of Oman#SeaofOman pic.twitter.com/mdvEPPT3J4— Press TV (@PressTV) 13 июня 2019 г.
On Thursday, two oil tankers operated by shipping companies Frontline and Bernhard Schulte were damaged in a suspected attack near the Strait of Hormuz, the most important oil artery in the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)