IDF Scrambles Jets After Drone From Lebanese Territory Entered Israel

"Some time ago, the IDF have spotted a drone that entered the airspace of Israel from Lebanon and returned back soon after that," the army said.
The IDF have not so far provided any information on who operated the drone.
The incident came hours after Israeli missiles reportedly attacked infrastructural sites created by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Syria.
Israel has been launching air raids against Hezbollah positions within Syria. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shia movement with a presence in Lebanon and Syria, is considered to be a threat to national security by the Israeli authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)