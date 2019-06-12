IDF Scrambles Jets After Drone From Lebanese Territory Entered Israel

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - A drone penetrated Israel from Lebanese territory; it was tracked by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as the military unit scrambled fighter jets, the army said on Wednesday, adding that it had decided to not shoot the drone down, unlike in earlier similar cases.

"Some time ago, the IDF have spotted a drone that entered the airspace of Israel from Lebanon and returned back soon after that," the army said.

The IDF have not so far provided any information on who operated the drone.

The incident came hours after Israeli missiles reportedly attacked infrastructural sites created by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in Syria.

Early this month, IDF reported that two projectiles were fired from the Syrian territory in the direction of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

Israel has been launching air raids against Hezbollah positions within Syria. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shia movement with a presence in Lebanon and Syria, is considered to be a threat to national security by the Israeli authorities.