Over 70,000 in Syria’s Al-Hawl Camp Need Aid - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - More than 1,500 refugees have already left Syria’s Al-Hawl refugee camp, but the more than 70,000 people who remain in the settlement need immediate assistance and protection, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Senior Humanitarian Advisor Najat Rochdi said in a statement on Thursday.

“The United Nations welcomes news that some 1,000 Syrians and 526 third-party nationals have left Al Hol camp in the northeast of Syria. But the people who remain displaced in Al Hol camp also need urgent protection and assistance, and a durable solution is required”, Rochdi said.

He pointed out that the majority - or 91 percent - of the 72,000 people who remain in the camp are women and children.

Rochdi called for protecting the human rights of all children in Al-Hawl, including those associated with terrorist groups, in accordance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“These children are victims, and must be treated first and foremost as such”, he said.

Rochdi also called on countries with influence in the Syrian conflict to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Rukban refugee camp, where some 29,000 are in critical need for food assistance.

The Syrian civil war has resulted in over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people since 2011.

The government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, have regained control over most of the country’s territories, so the country is now focused on creating favorable conditions for the repatriation of refugees.

Moscow assists Damascus in this process by providing humanitarian aid and acting as a ceasefire guarantor.