09:48 GMT +306 June 2019
    A Libyan army soldier stands guard sitting on an antiaircraft truck during the handover of the Nawaseen military compound, which was the headquarters of Libyan militias, in Souk al-Juma district, Tripoli, Libya

    Haftar-Led Libyan Army Says Destroyed Drone at Tripoli's Mitiga Airport

    © AP Photo / Manu Brabo
    Middle East
    BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Thursday destroyed a drone that carried out several airstrikes on the outskirts of Tripoli, at the city's Mitiga International Airport, the LNA General Command's press service director Khalifa Obeidi announced.

    "The drone, which was attacked by the Libyan air forces at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, carried out numerous airstrikes. We followed it earlier and have announced today that it had attacked our troops in suburbs of Tripoli without causing us damages. After monitoring [the drone's movements], our planes acted in coordination with the operational headquarters and chased it until it arrived and landed at the air base at the Mitiga International Airport. It was destroyed by a direct hit," Obeidi said.

    READ MORE: Libya 'On Verge of Descending' Into Civil War — UN Support Mission Chief

    Earlier in the day, the airport said in a statement that its runway had been attacked, but subsequently noted that it continued its normal work after the airstrike.

    A member of the Libyan internationally-recognized government forces fires during a fight with Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya April 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Ismail Zitouny
    Libyan GNA is Preparing for Broad Military Operation Against Haftar Army
    Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by military conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

    In April, Haftar launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the control of the GNA. The army has already recaptured a number of settlements near the capital and the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the city. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano of Rage.

