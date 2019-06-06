Haftar-Led Libyan Army Says Destroyed Drone at Tripoli's Mitiga Airport

BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Thursday destroyed a drone that carried out several airstrikes on the outskirts of Tripoli, at the city's Mitiga International Airport, the LNA General Command's press service director Khalifa Obeidi announced.

"The drone, which was attacked by the Libyan air forces at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, carried out numerous airstrikes. We followed it earlier and have announced today that it had attacked our troops in suburbs of Tripoli without causing us damages. After monitoring [the drone's movements], our planes acted in coordination with the operational headquarters and chased it until it arrived and landed at the air base at the Mitiga International Airport. It was destroyed by a direct hit," Obeidi said.

Earlier in the day, the airport said in a statement that its runway had been attacked, but subsequently noted that it continued its normal work after the airstrike.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by military conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In April, Haftar launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the control of the GNA. The army has already recaptured a number of settlements near the capital and the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the city. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive, dubbed Volcano of Rage.