Saudi King Says Arab States to Confront 'Aggressive Threats' in the Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi King Salman said the Arab countries that met in Mecca on Friday would confront aggression and subversive acts, in a show of unity against Iran.

The summit ended in a joint resolution earlier in the day, which blamed Tehran for supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen and meddling in home affairs of other countries.

"We meet in Mecca … to achieve security and stability of our Arab and Islamic countries and to resolutely confront aggressive threats and subversive actions that try to stop us from developing our countries and societies," the monarch tweeted.

Saudi Arabia called Arab, Gulf and Muslim summits this week to discuss tensions between the United States and Iran in the region. Washington sent warships and bombers to the Gulf earlier in response to an unexplained threat from Tehran, which has been accused of attacking Saudi tankers.