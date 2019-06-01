Saudi King Says Arab States to Confront 'Aggressive Threats' in the Region

The summit ended in a joint resolution earlier in the day, which blamed Tehran for supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen and meddling in home affairs of other countries.
Saudi Arabia called Arab, Gulf and Muslim summits this week to discuss tensions between the United States and Iran in the region. Washington sent warships and bombers to the Gulf earlier in response to an unexplained threat from Tehran, which has been accused of attacking Saudi tankers.
