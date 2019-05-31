Militants Attacked Settlements in 3 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Militants have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces Hama and Latakia as well as in the city of Aleppo over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in the Idlib de-escalation zone militants shelled… settlements in the Latakia province,… the Hama province as well as… districts of the city of Aleppo," Kupchishin said at a press briefing.

He added that, as of Thursday, 58,029 Syrians, who evaded military service, had been granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.