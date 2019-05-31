Militants Attacked Settlements in 3 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours

"Over the past 24 hours, in the Idlib de-escalation zone militants shelled… settlements in the Latakia province,… the Hama province as well as… districts of the city of Aleppo," Kupchishin said at a press briefing.
Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.
