Six People Killed by Several Explosions in Iraq’s Kirkuk – Reports

According to the Rudaw broadcaster, improvised explosive devises planted in several vehicles detonated across the city.
The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for several years due to activities of the Daesh* terror group, which seized huge terrorists in the country in 2014. Despite the fact that the occupied were retaken by the Iraqi government troops, the jihadists are staging regular attacks on the country’s troops and civilians.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
