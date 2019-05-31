Six People Killed by Several Explosions in Iraq’s Kirkuk – Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Six people were killed and 12 more injured on Thursday by several explosions in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, local media reported.

According to the Rudaw broadcaster, improvised explosive devises planted in several vehicles detonated across the city.

The blasts left several Iraqi security officers injured, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for several years due to activities of the Daesh* terror group, which seized huge terrorists in the country in 2014. Despite the fact that the occupied were retaken by the Iraqi government troops, the jihadists are staging regular attacks on the country’s troops and civilians.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.