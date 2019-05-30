Netanyahu Pledges to Win Snap Election as Israeli MPs Vote to Dissolve Parl't

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that his party would win the snap elections that would be held for the second time in two months, following the dissolution of the parliament.

"We will carry out a sharp and clear campaign and we will win", Netanyahu told reporters after the vote.

Netanyahu explained that he was unable to form the government due to the unwillingness of former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, heading the secular Yisrael Beytenu party, to make concessions to religious parties which Netanyahu planned to include in the coalition.

One of the points of disagreement concerned, particularly, the issue of conscription of Jewish seminary students for military service.

Lieberman has repeatedly said he could imagine only Netanyahu on the position of the Israeli prime minister but refused to reach compromise with religious parties.

