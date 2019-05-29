Register
17:27 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Muslim woman talks with a friend during events to observe World Hijab Day, celebrating the veil traditionally worn by Muslim women

    Ex-Imam of Mecca's Grand Mosque Slams Gender Segregation as 'Phobia of Women'

    © AP Photo / Amel Emric
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has challenged certain traditions, having introduced unprecedented changes for women as part of socio-economic reforms announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

    Speaking on the Saudi Broadcasting Corp. (SBC) this week, Adil al-Kalbani, former imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, suggested that gender segregation has now become a “phobia or fear of women”, Arab News reported.

    READ MORE: Saudi King Invites Qatar's Emir to Summits in Mecca — Report

    The cleric, who has repeatedly gone against mainstream beliefs, including refusing to consider Shia Muslims as heretics, argued that modern interpretations of gender segregation were more conservative than those in the era of Prophet Mohammad.

    Al-Kalbani claimed that in the early days of Islam, men and women used to pray in the same room, while in modern mosques women have a separate space for prayers.

    “Sadly today, we are paranoid — in a mosque — a place of worship. They are completely separated from men, they cannot see them and can only hear them through microphones or speakers. And if the voice has been cut off, they wouldn’t know what is going on (during prayer). In the Prophet’s era… the men used to pray in the front and women prayed in the back of the mosque without a partition, not even a curtain”, the cleric said, as cited by Arab News.

    He, however, noted positive changes in Saudi society, which has become more inclusive of women, including a royal decree lifting a ban on female drivers.

    “This is a kind of phobia of women, fear of them doubt in them. Until recently, we were scared to give her a car, to let her go out. We began to constantly hear that a woman became a deputy minister, ambassador and other high ranking positions”.

    A woman drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving (File)
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    'Life Has Become More Comfortable': Female Drivers Help Saudi Arabia's Economy Flourish - Scholars
    Drastic changes were brought into the lives of Saudi women when Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced a series of reforms related to socio-economic and cultural spheres as part of his Vision 2030 project.

    Having opened up the world of entertainment to women, the kingdom has since hosted a whole row of concerts (female-only, mixed-gender), a Comic-Con pop culture festival, and a mixed-gender national day celebration, when people danced to electronic music for the very first time.

    In addition, the Saudi king lifted the ban on women driving cars and allowed them to attend sport events at stadiums. Likewise, for the first time in its history, Saudi Arabia appointed a woman, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, as ambassador to the United States.

    Tags:
    Segregation, phobias, gender, woman, cleric, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse