UK Vows to Respond if Alleged New Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria Confirmed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will "respond appropriately" if the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria is confirmed, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

"We condemn all use of chemical weapons, we are in close contact with the United States, we are monitoring the situation closely. And if any use of chemical weapons is confirmed we'll respond appropriately", May told the parliament.

The US Department of State claimed earlier in the day that there were "signs" that the Syrian government might be using chemical weapons.

The rhetoric followed a statement by Head of the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, who said that terrorists operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone possess significant amounts of poisonous substances with which they fill munitions to use in staged provocations aimed at accusing the Syrian army of "chemical attacks" against civilians.

This was not for the first time when Russia warned that terrorists operating in Syria continue to prepare chemical weapon provocations to accuse Damascus.

Last week, the Russian Defence Ministry said that al-Nusra Front* terror group was preparing to stage a false-flag provocation in Syria's Idlib province as a means of framing the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The US and its allies have been accusing the Syrian government of being responsible for a series of alleged chemical attacks, particularly, an incident in the city of Douma on 7 April 2018, ignoring emerging evidence that that is could have been a false-flag operation by militants.

Last year, the United States, the United Kingdom and France used the allegations, spread by the controversial White Helmets, to justify airstrikes on Syria, without waiting for the results of an independent investigation. The Syrian government denies any role in such attacks, emphasising that all of its chemical weapons' arsenal had been destroyed years ago, with a UN body overseeing the process.

* al-Nusra Front [The Nusra Front, Jabhat al-Nusra] — a terrorist organisation banned in Russian and a number of other countries