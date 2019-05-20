Yemeni Houthis Plan to Attack Some 300 Targets in Saudi Arabia, UAE - Reports

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked by drones. Later in the day, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attacks calling them their largest military operation conducted since the armed conflict in Yemen had began in 2015. The strikes caused a fire and minor damage to one of the pumps of Aramco's cross-country pipeline. The incident occurred several days after a sabotage attempt in the UAE port of Fujairah.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
