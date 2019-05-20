Yemeni Houthis Plan to Attack Some 300 Targets in Saudi Arabia, UAE - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels are going to attack some 300 critical infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, local media reported on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were attacked by drones. Later in the day, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attacks calling them their largest military operation conducted since the armed conflict in Yemen had began in 2015. The strikes caused a fire and minor damage to one of the pumps of Aramco's cross-country pipeline. The incident occurred several days after a sabotage attempt in the UAE port of Fujairah.

© AFP 2019 / SALEH AL-OBEIDI Saudi Foreign Ministry Amid Tensions with Iran: We Don't Want War But Ready to Respond With Full Force

According to the SABA news agency, the Houthis are going to attack 299 more targets, including military and strategic facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE: Saudi-Led Coalition Pounds Houthi Targets in Yemen's Capital — Reports

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.