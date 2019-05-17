Syrian Air Defenses Down Projectiles Fired From Israeli-Controlled Territory

According to Syrian state media, Syrian air defenses have intercepted projectiles coming from Israeli-controlled territory.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported late Friday night that air defense systems had intercepted "luminous objects coming from the occupied territories, shooting down a number of them."

"Our anti-aircraft systems monitored hostile targets that came from the direction of Quneitra and intercepted them," a Syrian military official told reporters.

Video footage shot on a cell phone in Damascus showed anti-air missiles intercepting at least one target. According to the poster, multiple explosions were heard in the southwest of the city, which is closest to Israel.

#Syria: first video showing Air Defenses firing at "hostile targets" coming from #Israel. Multiple explosions heard in SW. #Damascus province. pic.twitter.com/YZAsGcdyEo — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 17, 2019

​One observer captured a photo of the "hostile objects."

​​A political analyst reported Israeli warplanes had targeted two sites belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) located south and southwest of the Syrian capital.

​Last month, Syria accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike against military bases in Masayef, in northwestern Syria's Hama province. In the previous month, seven Iranian servicemembers were killed during an Israeli airstrike near Aleppo International Airport.