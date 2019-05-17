Syrian Air Defenses Down Projectiles Fired From Israeli-Controlled Territory

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported late Friday night that air defense systems had intercepted "luminous objects coming from the occupied territories, shooting down a number of them."
"Our anti-aircraft systems monitored hostile targets that came from the direction of Quneitra and intercepted them," a Syrian military official told reporters.
Video footage shot on a cell phone in Damascus showed anti-air missiles intercepting at least one target. According to the poster, multiple explosions were heard in the southwest of the city, which is closest to Israel.
#Syria: first video showing Air Defenses firing at "hostile targets" coming from #Israel. Multiple explosions heard in SW. #Damascus province. pic.twitter.com/YZAsGcdyEo— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 17, 2019
One observer captured a photo of the "hostile objects."
the "hostile objects" in #Damascus sky, tonight #Syria pic.twitter.com/yJYVSY2nF1— Yosef Yisrael (@yosefyisrael25) May 17, 2019
A political analyst reported Israeli warplanes had targeted two sites belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) located south and southwest of the Syrian capital.
#BREAKING #NOW— Eva J. Koulouriotis — إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) May 17, 2019
Preliminary information refers to the targeting by Israeli warplanes of at least two sites belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards south and south-west of the Syrian capital #Damascus.#Syria #Israel #IDF #IAF #Russia #Iran #IRGC pic.twitter.com/10cNqjz4C6
Last month, Syria accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike against military bases in Masayef, in northwestern Syria's Hama province. In the previous month, seven Iranian servicemembers were killed during an Israeli airstrike near Aleppo International Airport.
