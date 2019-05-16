Small Plane Crashes Near Dubai Airport, Killing Four People

Dubai Airport (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s busiest, has suspended all arrivals and departures due to a small plane crash, the Dubai Media Office reported.

"All operations at the Dubai airport are running smoothly after a slight delay and diversion of some flights as a precautionary measure to ensure security following a minor incident involving a small plane", the Dubai Media Office announced.

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, three Britons and one South African were killed in the plane crash.

The four-seat plane, a DA42 registered in the United Kingdom, was on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority's statement said.

An investigation into the incident is underway.