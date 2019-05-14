Putin, Erdogan Discuss Ceasefire Violations by Militants in Syria's Idlib

In a phone call Russian and Turkish presidents stressed importance of further coordination of actions in Syria, including between Defence ministries.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a phone call to Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss ceasefire violations by militants operating in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, Kremlin said.

"[The leaders] continued the thorough exchange of opinions about key issues of the crisis situation in Syria with a focus on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in light of the increased number of ceasefire violations by radical armed groups," the statement said.

Yesterday, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin reported that illegal armed groups had bombarded four settlements in Latakia province within the Idlib de-escaltion zone.

Over the past two weeks, terrorists have reportedly increased the number of shelling attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.